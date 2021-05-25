Award celebrating Wealden’s lockdown heroes set to return

Wealden MP Nus Ghani awards English Soap Company with Wealden Hero Award 2020, owners Oliver Butts and Ailsa Cunningham SUS-200827-091008001

Last year Nus Ghani, who is the MP for Wealden, launched the Wealden Hero Award to extend her thanks to people in local communities and to celebrate their work to help others throughout the pandemic.

In the summer of 2020 hundreds of nominations were submitted and Ms Ghani crowned individuals, businesses, charities, radio stations and other community groups as ‘Wealden Heroes’.

Since the first awards in 2020 the country has suffered two more national lockdowns and new community leaders and heroes have emerged and stepped up to the challenge.

To celebrate the acts of kindness, generosity and offerings of a lifeline to self-isolating residents, Ms Ghani is relaunching the awards and is encouraging Wealden constituents to nominate fellow residents who have gone to extraordinary lengths to help them, their family or the community during the past year.

Ms Ghani said, “The past year has been tremendously difficult for us all in Wealden. Thank you all for your collective efforts to protect our communities and fight the virus from beginning to end.

“I am very grateful for all your efforts in helping us reach the stage where our life can begin to regain a sense of normality.

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many extraordinary heroes who have been the pillars of our communities at the start of the pandemic.

“I know there are many more of you out there who have made personal sacrifices during the last two national lockdowns and I am keen that you too get the recognition you deserve.

“Let’s celebrate our Wealden champions together, as a community.”

The nominations are open to individuals, as well as businesses, schools, charities and other organisations.

To nominate someone, please share your story at www.nusghani.org.uk/WealdenHeroes.