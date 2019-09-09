Appeal after suspected conman refuses to pay bills in Eastbourne

Police in Eastbourne are investigating a series of bilking incidents at restaurants in the town and have urged owners to contact them if they believe they have been targeted.

The force says the most recent incident happened on Wednesday August 28, when a man spent three hours in Harleywoods American Diner in Terminus Road consuming food and drink to the value of £60.

He claimed he had left his wallet at home or at work in another restaurant in the town, but as yet has failed to pay.

He is white with a red-faced complexion, about 50, 5’ 8” with short brown hair and has some teeth missing.

It is being linked to two similar incidents in Eastbourne and Bexhill, but police understand that other restaurants may have been targeted and have urged them to report online or call 101 quoting serial 764 of 04/09.

Harleywoods Diner has posted details of the man on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson at the eatery said, “This man came into our restaurant last week then could not pay his bill because he had ‘lost his wallet’.

“He then made the owner drive him around trying to find his wallet at his house and then his work place. No joy. He said he would pop the money into us with in an hour but he didn’t.

“I went down to his workplace the next day and he came strolling in saying he was proposing to pay us Tuesday but he didn’t show up Tuesday either. The bill is for £60 and we also found out he has done the same thing to Mr Hau for £125.

“This man has also done this at Seeracha, Athens, Ganges, the Thai Marina and taxi drivers also.”