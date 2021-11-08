Top comics head to Eastbourne

Jimmy Carr

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “If ever we’ve needed a laugh surely, it’s now, and Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre has a range of top-name comics headed to the premier theatre venue this autumn.

“November sees Jack Dee: Off the Telly (November 12, 8pm) with his deadpan comedy to bring a little ray of sleet to these uncertain times in his new stand-up tour. On his hit list are electric cars, smashed avocado and charity fundraisers, and fans will be glad to know that on this his first tour in seven years he hasn’t diminished his perpetual grumpiness one bit. Ages 14+.

“This month also brings Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny (November 29, 8pm). His brand-new show, as predicted, contains jokes about terrible things, but they’re just jokes, they’re not the terrible things. Easily offended look away now, the gag’s are relentless and they’re not for the feint hearted. Ages 16+. Heckle at your peril a self-styled “equal opportunities offender.” Carr is out to lampoon anyone and anything with his razor-sharp wit and cruelly hilarious observations.

“December see’s John Bishop Right Here, Right Now (December 4, 8pm), a gloriously gifted storyteller, John’s eighth stand-up tour but his very first appearance at the 1,600 seated Congress Theatre! This Liverpudlian comic is charm personified but don’t be lulled into a false sense of security, the tour comes with an age guidance of 16+.

“NHS Doctor turned internationally acclaimed writer and comic Adam Kay completes the comic season for 2021 with Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas (December 16, 8pm) a follow-up to the hugely-popular This is Going to Hurt. This new show mixes highlights from the book with his award-winning stand-up and exclusive content. Ages 14+.”