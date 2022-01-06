Rod Stewart tribute night in Eastbourne

Wrong Stewart & The Farces

Emily Barnes, tourism business engagement officer, said: “All the usual performances which would usually take place at the Bandstand have moved to the Shackleton Hall within the Devonshire Quarter until March. And for one weekend only in January, the tribute shows will be held in the newly refurbished Winter Garden.

“The New Year offering kicks off on Friday, January 7 with a Rod Stewart tribute night in the Compton Street venue.

“Wrong Stewart & The Farces are taking audiences by storm performing the timeless classics by Rod Stewart and a selection of Faces material.

“The show packs all of Rod’s many hits from an outstanding career spanning five decades into a non-stop exciting performance. Beginning with the rock and pop classics of the 60s, when he sang with The Faces, through to the soul, Motown and swing of the Great American Songbook albums, this Rod Stewart tribute act can sing them all.

“On Saturday, January 8 Queen fans are in for a treat as Pure Queen perform their unique tribute to one of the world’s greatest rock bands and Freddie Mercury on the Winter Garden stage.

“Highly regarded as one of the UK’s leading Queen tribute bands around, Pure Queen deliver a performance of Queen classics that will leave you gasping at frontman Mark Sander’s wonderful interpretation of the great man.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adults in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm performances.