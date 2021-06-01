Wide range of East Sussex artists join South East Open Studios trail

Work by Chris Daynes

Spokeswoman Gabrielle Argent said: “Now in our 24th year, with around 200 artists taking part, SEOS is one of the most established annual arts events in the south-east. South East Open Studios is a fantastic opportunity to get out and meet your local artists and find out about what they do. Many run demonstrations throughout, and everyone is excited to meet people who are interested in them and their process.

“All artists taking part are living or working in Kent and the fringes of East Sussex, which provides an incredible breadth of practice and wealth of talent.

“Our area stretches from Edenbridge to Ramsgate, Rochester to Hastings … and everywhere in between!

“Many artists get together to create group shows of like-minded creatives.

“Our members practise painting, printmaking, pottery and ceramics, jewellery, glass and woodwork, sculpting, textile art, digital work, illustration and mixed media.”

Gabrielle added: “The region I co-ordinate stretches from Bexhill to Hythe and across to Nutley, Heathfield and Hellingly. This year we have over 50 new artists taking part, including recent graduates. It is our intention to work with colleges to encourage the next generation of artists to participate in our annual event, now in its 24th year.

“All ages are welcome and all art genres are represented, making this a wonderfully diverse and inclusive event to be part of and visit.

“Our 2021 event is on from June 4-20 and is supported by a full-colour high-quality guide; up to 30,000 copies are printed and distributed to targeted outlets across the south-east.

“Look out for copies in your local pubs and shops, and some of the big supermarkets such as Waitrose and Tesco. If you can’t find it, check out our website for the online guide … you can plan your visits from there.

“Our aim is to enable the art-loving public to meet artists, engage with arts and crafts as an industry and artists as local business people. Make sure you are following us @seopenstudios on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, check out our website to see more work from our artists SEOS-art.org and keep up to date with news and features by signing up to our mailing list.”

East Sussex artists include:

Check www.seos-art.org for times of opening

Brownes House, Bishops Lane, Robertsbridge, East Sussex, TN32 5BB

Cartref, Dixter Lane, Northiam, Nr Rye, East Sussex, TN31 6PR

The Studio, Uplands Stables, Adams Lane, Mill Corner, Northiam, East Sussex, TN31 6JS

Fig Tree Cottage Main Street Northiam TN31 6LE

Beckley Park Studios, 1 Church Cottages, Church Lane, Beckley TN31 6UH

Bramlings, Malthouse Lane, Peasmarsh, Rye, East Sussex TN31 6TA

Pound House, Udimore Rd, Udimore, Rye, TN31 6AY

Red Door Gallery, 58 Cinque Ports St, Rye, East Sussex TN31 7AN

Crab And Lobster Gallery, 13 West Street, Rye, East SUSSEX TN31 7ES

Fardhem, Chick Hill, Pett Level, Hastings, East Sussex, TN35 4EQ

Watersmeet, Eight Acre Lane, Three Oaks, Hastings, East Sussex, TN35 4NL

Churchfields, Peter James Lane, Fairlight

21 Dudley Rd, Hastings, East Sussex, TN35 5JP

5 Firehills Cottages, Lower Coastguard Lane, Hastings TN35 4AD

Unit 7, Harold Mews, Mews Road, St Leonards on Sea TN38 0EA

Black Shed Studios, Sunny View, Nursery Lane, Fairwarp East Sussex TN22 3BD

Orchard Cottage, Nether Lane, Nutley, East Sussex TN22 3LD

Black Shed Studios, Sunny View, Nursery Lane, Fairwarp East Sussex TN22 3BD

Ashdown Pottery Sunmore Back Lane Fairwarp TN223BE