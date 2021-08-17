Successful return for Bexhill Artists’ Workspace

Bexhill Artists Workspace Bulverhythe Sunset by Louise Whitham

Spokeswoman Rosemary Hodge said: “Members are very grateful to Steve Hall, exhibition organiser, who master minded the weekend, members of the committee and the DLWP staff, especially Naomi Scully for her help with new signage and ensuring the venue was Covid secure. We missed our normal preview opening but hope life will be returning to normal by next year.

“A wonderful variety of work was displayed ranging from oils to acrylic, water colour, pastel and more unusual - woven pictures to collage scenes, together with cards and a display of crafts. The group is very grateful to Rother District Council for their very generous grant that enables them to stage the exhibition each year.

“A future one-day Crafts sale will be held on Saturday, November 6, again at the DLWP Studio.