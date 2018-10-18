Witchy ways at Drusillas Park this half-term

Put your nerves to the test and get ready to go face to face with ghosts, ghouls and gruesome delights at Drusillas Park.

The zoo has plenty of fun events planned to keep little horrors half term happy between Saturday October 20 and Sunday October 28.

Venture through the creepy cobwebbed corridors of Haunted Heights, take your chances in Eden’s Eye or even watch out for a Gruffalo venturing out from the deep dark wood - the mythical monster will be prowling around Drusillas Park on Wednesday October 24.

Open from 10am; more info from 01323 874100 or www.drusillas.co.uk.

