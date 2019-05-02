What’s Love Got To Do With it: Eastbourne theatre review

Fishnet stockings, golden wigs, mini skirts and memorable hits that so many generations have grown up with. It is of course, the one and only Tina Turner and the show is What’s Love Got To Do With It, a brand new tribute to the singer which stopped off at Eastbourne’s newly renovated Congress Theatre on Tuesday night.

The show is at the start of a massive UK tour celebrating the 50 year career of Tina.

SUS-190205-083913001

Obviously they are big shoes to fill but Elesha Paul Moses is a perfect fit and delivers a non-stop high energy performance throughout the evening ably assisted by a live band and backing singers and dancers. And as well as sounding like Turner, she has the famous leg movements just right too.

Elesha, a star of The Voice and X Factor, had already proved her credentials with her portrayal of Whitney Houston in Whitney – Queen of the Night

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said, “Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her, is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

And party the Congress certainly did – although the audience was a little slow in jumping up and dancing to a string of hits including Nutbush City Limits.

All the favourites were there to enjoy: Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, River Deep, and Simply The Best.

The finale and icing on the cake was a rousing rendition of Proud Mary which almost raised the roof of the newly refurbished Congress.

The show is heading all over the UK in the coming weeks so grab your fishnets and catch it while you can.

For venues and tickets visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com