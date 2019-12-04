West End smash hit musical Waitress coming to Eastbourne

The musical Waitress, which has been packing in audiences in London since it arrived from Broadway, will be coming to Eastbourne once its West End run finishes.

The show, based on the film by Adrienne Shelley and featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, will be starting a nationwide tour after its final performance at the Adelphi Theatre on July 4.

Waitress will be coming to Eastbourne and Crawley as its only two Sussex destinations, as well as Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Plymouth, Dartford, Liverpool, Woking, Stoke, Ipswich, Aberdeen, Bristol, Canterbury, Dublin, Nottingham, Cardiff, Truro, Llandudno, Leeds, Hull, Southend, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Edinburgh, Southampton, Northampton, Sunderland, Wimbledon, Bromley and Sheffield during its UK tour.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.

But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates ‘friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie’.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

Dates and ticket details will be announced soon.