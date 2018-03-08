Treat mum to a day out enjoying the countryside

Visit Spring Barn Farm on Kingston Road, near Lewes, for Mother’s Day.

The whole family can enjoy a day out in the countryside, and mum or grandma get to go free when accompanied by another full admission paying individual on Sunday March 11.

Why not treat her to a delicious lunch or a slice of homemade cake and tea...you know she deserves it. Then you can join in with all the daily activities and visit the animals. Don’t forget socks for the indoor play area, as both grown-ups and kids need them.

This offer is only available via booking online before Sunday - visit www.springbarnfarm.com or call 01273 488450.