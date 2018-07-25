Trails, crafts, and summer activity for youngsters

There’s a weekend of time travel to be had on July 28/29 at the Redoubt Fortress when the 79th Cameron Highlanders help bring history to life.

Visitors can expect an explosive time accompanied by the sound of musket fire as the soldiers help keep the fortress safe from invasion.

The visit by the Cameron Highlanders - 10am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday - forms part of the Redoubt’s packed calendar of activities for children during the school summer holidays. This includes a free trail and crafts within the Fortress and the Tell Me a Story workshops which will let young imaginations run wild.