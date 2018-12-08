Tickets on sale for 2019 Eastbourne pantomime

Fans of Eastbourne's pantomime are already buying tickets to the 2019 show.

Eastbourne’s pantomime Cinderella opens on Friday and the box office have called in extra staff, not to cope with the rush on the opening day (as the stalls and the dress circle are already pretty much sold out!) but to deal with huge demand for buying tickets for next year's pantomime!

There is always a rush as soon as the tickets are released from eager theatre-goers to book their preferred seats.

December 2017 saw a queue outside the venue before the doors had even opened as customers were so keen to secure best seats for the South East’s favourite pantomime.

Pantomime writer and director Chris Jordan said: “The 2019/20 Eastbourne pantomime will be Jack and the Beanstalk. This is one of my favourite titles to be involved with as there’s so much fun to be had with the Beanstalk and the Giant.”

Details about next year’s show are limited at this stage but it can be confirmed that it will be a traditional Eastbourne pantomime experience, complete with live music, glittering sets, sumptuous costumes, magical musical numbers, a hugely talented cast and of course plenty of groan-worthy gags!

Chris added: “Previous productions of Jack that we have produced had a growing beanstalk which was within touching distance of the ceiling of the auditorium. I’ve already got some ideas - I need to have a chat with our creative team, but maybe I will wait until Cinderella has at least opened before I talk about the next panto just yet!”

Cinderella opened on Friday December 7 at 7pm and plays at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne over the entire festive period until Sunday January 13; tickets are priced from £14.50. Jack and the Beanstalk will be on sale from Friday December 7 at 10am to in-person callers at the Devonshire Park Theatre, on the website and for phone bookers.

To book call the Box Office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk follow @EBTheatres on Social Media.