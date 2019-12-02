Does your family have what it takes to capture the funniest family festive photo in town?

If so, head down to the Ambersey Green development, off Amberstone Road in Hailsham, the weekend of the 7th and 8th December, where Latimer are hosting a free professional photoshoot to give you the chance to win a £500 M&S voucher in time for Christmas.

Come and visit the beautifully decorated Ambersey Green show home, which has been transformed into a pop-up professional photography studio, and receive a free family photoshoot to give you a lasting family memento of Christmas 2019. We also have a box of festive props on hand and the family who submit the funniest family festive photo will win the prize.

To book your family in for a photoshoot, or for more information, please call: 01323 459740 or email amberseygreen@Countrywide.co.uk

Ambersey Green is the latest offering from Latimer, the development arm of Clarion, the UK’s largest affordable housing provider, and is a mix of two-, three-, four-, and five-bed homes surrounded by countryside, but in easy reach of Hailsham.

For more information, see here: http://bit.ly/2DrRSmf

