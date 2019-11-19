VIDEO PREVIEW: Christmas at Bedgebury lights spectacular details revealed

LET it glow, let it glow, let it glow!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Bedgebury National Pinetum.

The gardens - home to 12,000 trees and the National Conifer Collection - have been decked out once more into a magical and sparkling after-dark lights and sounds trail.

Christmas at Bedgebury officially opens to the public on Friday, November 22 and runs on selected dates to Monday, December 30.

BUY TICKETS: For tickets, dates, time slots and more details - visit christmasatbedgebury.co.uk

Today organisers revealed full details of the dazzling spectacular which takes a team of artists and designers three-weeks to install working around-the-clock.

It is the largest ever outdoor festive experience to be staged at the National Pinetum in Kent.

Tree-tops will glisten and shimmer, drenched in seasonal colour, on a festive mile-long path winding magically through this world of trees.

There are new exhibits including a 40,000 LED light installation, Feast of Light, made with 320 individual strands of multiple bulbs.

There will also be a 39-metre long Cathedral of Light featuring a walk-through towering experience of light, a flotilla of illuminated origami boats on Bedgebury’s shimmering Marshal’s lake and a larger-than-life Pine Cone Fire Garden made by Pyro Studio.

At almost three metres long, created by the artists who did The Great Fire 350 on the Thames, visitors will be warmed and wowed.

Bedgebury Manager Patrick West said: “We are excited to see the Christmas trail unveiled at Bedgebury Pinetum. We were blown away by the creativity and the festive atmosphere last year and are looking forward to welcoming returning and new visitors.”

Zoe Bottrell, of Culture Creative, who created the trail, said: “The installations for our second year at Bedgebury Pinetum are a creative mix of festive imagination and woodland inspiration from the Pinetum’s beautiful landscape.

“Working in a Grade II listed landscape of scientific interest, with a priceless collection of rare and important tree species, our installation process is a delicate balance between wonder and preservation of the landscape.

“I am excited to see how visitors react to this exciting new trail that we have created this Christmas,” she added.

Christmas at Bedgebury returns selected dates from November 22 to December 30, 2019

Christmas at Bedgebury is brought by leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Limited, a division of Sony Music, in partnership with Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest.

Bedgebury National Pinetum & Forest is cared for by Forestry England, which manages the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests, with over 230 million visits each year.

Visitors attending the Christmas at Bedgebury are helping the team to conserve Bedgebury’s collection and other collections across the world.

Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights and Christmas sounds spectacular

Cathedral Of Light

A flotilla of illuminated origami boats will shimmer on Marshals lake