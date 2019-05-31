The Jungle Book brings hilarious family fun to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

A brand-new hilarious family production of The Jungle Book comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre this weekend.

Performances start at 1pm and 5pm on Saturday, June 1, and 11am and 3pm on Sunday, June 2.

Packed with music and song this re-telling of a classic tale has been given a unique twist with a touch of pantomime, plenty of physical comedy, stunning costumes and clever staging.

A spokesperson said: “It promises to be a wildly entertaining adventure for the whole family.

“Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli, a young boy who is raised in the jungle by a family of wolves. When Shere Khan the tiger swears to kill the child, Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther agree to take the boy to the man village for his safety.

“Rudyard Kipling has a strong connection with East Sussex, having lived in nearby Burwash for 34 years at the 17th century country house Batemans, which is now looked after by the National Trust and open to the public. With brand new songs, creative staging and bags full of fun, why not bring your cheeky little monkeys to laugh like a pack of hyenas when The Jungle Book swings into town?”

Tickets cost £16.50 with discounts for children. Call the box office on 01323 412000, which now gives the option to print tickets at home and choose a seat based on the views that it offers.

