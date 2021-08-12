Take a look around restored English country garden, now open to visitors

Bates Green Garden was designed and planted by the late Carolyn McCutchan from 1968 and is described as a English garden in a naturalistic style.

The garden, at Bates Green Farm, is 1.5 acres in size, and sits comfortably in its surroundings.

It has been recently restored by a gardening team headed up by Emma Reece and is open for visitors for the first time in six years.

Bates Green Farm is located in Arlington, near Polegate.

Tickets to the garden, which can include Beatons Wood, home of the famous yearly Bluebell Walk, can be booked here.

Pictures by Sussex Newspapers photographer, Justin Lycett.

