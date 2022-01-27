Planning a trip to Eastbourne? This free guide tells you all you need to know about visiting Sussex’s Sunshine Coast

Visit Eastbourne’s new holiday booklet is the official guide for trips to the sunshine coast. The free 56 page guide features tips and recommendations for the best places to visit in Eastbourne.

Suggested activities include exploring the Downs to catch a glimpse of the Beachy Head Lighthouse, making furry friends and enjoying the play areas at Drusillas Park zoo, and beautiful beaches to explore. Also included is a four page events calendar.

The Visit Eastbourne Holiday Guide also includes quality-assessed accommodation suitable for all budgets, ranging from 5* hotels and friendly guesthouses to self-catering accommodation and even a ‘glamping’ American school bus.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and culture, Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “The Visit Eastbourne Holiday Guide is such a great resource for anyone visiting Eastbourne and we are thrilled to be releasing an updated version for 2022.

“With so many wonderful things to see and do in and around Eastbourne, the guide is a great way to get the most out of your visit and highlights a wide array of local businesses, attractions and accommodation providers.”

“Visitors are so important to the town’s economy and we can’t wait to continue welcoming them in 2022.”