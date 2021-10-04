The world-famous Scream Park at Tulleys Farm in Crawley in West Sussex has returned for another year of shocks, scares, special effects, attractions, and live actors.

The horror festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, hosts a number of live-action mazes, including The Island, Wastelands Penitentiary, Twisted Clowns, Horrorwood Haunted Hayride and The Chop Shop.

Shocktober Fest also offers fairground rides, live music stages, and food courts.

Celebrity guests, and the press, were inivted to an exclusive VIP Preview Event on Friday night (October 1).

Here are some of the famous faces who arrived on the black carpet:

