Jack and the Beanstalk: Christmas week performances

The team at the Devonshire Park Theatre will be working over the Christmas period this year once again to ensure smooth running of the Eastbourne pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

From backstage to box office, front of house to building maintenance the team will be working together to present the colourful family spectacular – so while the cast get the applause from the audience, appreciation also goes to the hardworking staff who keep it all going over the festive period.

Theatre director Chris Jordan said: “The pantomime is a huge undertaking and the thousands of people that come to see the show over the festive period will be wowed by what they see on stage, but we’d also just like to take the time to thank all the staff who work so hard to ensure that experience is great from the moment customers book their tickets to taking their seats to seeing the performance on the day – or night!”

There are plenty of unsung heroes who make the show happen who will be working over the Christmas period; the box office at both the Devonshire Park Theatre and the Welcome Building next to the Congress will be open from 10am each morning until 8pm with a few exceptions. It closes at 3pm on Christmas Eve, the theatres will be closed on Christmas day but open again on Boxing Day from 10am until 5.30pm (and a 6.30pm closure on December 27). Usual opening hours resume with closure at 8pm, until December 31 and January 1 where the box office closes at 3pm.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be on at the Devonshire Park Theatre at: 11am and 2.30pm on Christmas Eve; 2pm and 6pm on December 26, 27, 29 and 30; 11am, 2.30pm and 7pm on December 28; and 11am and 2.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

The pantomime, which opened to fantastic audience reactions on December 6, features the return of Martyn Knight in his 16th Eastbourne pantomime as Dame Trott in some fabulously outrageous frocks and comic Tucker as hapless son (and side-kick) Simple Simon. There’s a deliciously devilish baddie – Steven Serlin as Fleshcreep, amazing vocal and beanstalk-climbing-skills from Katherine Glover as Jack, the picture perfect Victoria Farley as Princess Jill, with Robert Ashe as King of Stoneybroke and Natalie Hope as Fairy Fuchsia completing the line-up.

Jack and the Beanstalk is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne now until January 12, tickets priced from £14.50, call the box office on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk for a full list of performances and ticket options.

