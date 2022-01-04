Lucy is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161059001

Give one of these 10 Sussex rescue cat a new home for the New Year

Are you thinking of getting a new pet for the New Year?

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:25 pm

Then please consider one of these 10 rescue cats, currently with Eastbourne Cats Protection, at their cattery in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham.

If you like the look of one of these felines and would like to give them a new home, please email [email protected] with your initial query.

For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, click here.

1.

Pringle is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161110001

2.

Simba is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161121001

3.

Tiggy is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161132001

4.

Albert is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161144001

