Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Recycled restart music sessions in Eastboune

The monthly Saturday-morning music sessions in Eastbourne’s Old Town begin again on January 25.

Former Under Ground Theatre regulars Recycled are delighted to be kicking off this season almost six years after they played their first gig for the UGT.

Recycled chose their name because it summed up both themselves and their repertoire. Hence their slogan: “Old ones, loved ones, neglected ones – and music too!”

The venue this time will be Community Wise and the focus will be on the hits of the ’50s and ’60s, although Recycled can also turn their talents to skiffle and country music.

Band organiser Bryan Naish is the lead singer. On drums is Bob Edwards, and the line-up is completed by three guitarists: Tony Fry (lead), Colin Sargent and Dave Lowen (rhythm). They used to appear at the UGT “for the sheer fun of it” and this is still their philosophy.

Recycled will be onstage from 10am until noon, including a short break for coffee. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Join Dick Whittington and his cat on an epic quest

Members of Polegate Drama Group have been busy rehearsing for their colourful new pantomime.

Dick Whittington heads to Polegate Community Centre from Saturday, January 18-26.

Join Dick and his cat as he seeks fame and fortune on his quest to become the Lord Mayor of London. It’s a journey that sends him from England to Morocco. Charisse Goddard makes her directing debut with Polegate Drama Group along with choreographer Sue Wood and musical director Michelle Radley.

Tickets cost £11 (£7 for kids). 2.30pm matinee and 7.30pm evening performances are available. Buy tickets from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street; call 01323 483348 or visit www.polegatedramagroup.com.

The inspiring tale of Carole King’s rise to stardom

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical comes to the Congress Theatre from February 11-15.

This acclaimed production, based on the early life and career of the legendary singer-songwriter, enjoyed a successful West End run of two and a half years and six years on Broadway.

The musical tells the inspiring true tale of King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in pop history.

Tickets cost £32-£52. Call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Sleuthing silliness in a genre-busting comedy show

Eastbourne College presents Done to Death at its theatre on Thursday, January 30 (6.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “A cast of six bring a comic flurry of suspects together to discover who done what, and why. Except, well, four of the cast are stuck by the side of the road in the van, and only those two knights of the theatre, Sir Gavin of Robertson and Sir Nicholas of Collett, have managed to get to the venue but ‘the show must go on’. What could possibly go wrong? Comic clichés from the British detective genre, Holmes, Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot and Watson, sleuth their way through this genre-busting comedy.”

Tickets cost £10 from 01323 452255.

