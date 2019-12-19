Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Jack and the Beanstalk is amazing audiences

This year’s Devonshire Park Theatre panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, opened on December 6 to a very busy weekend, and since then thousands of theatre-goers have seen the action-packed family spectacle.

A spokesperson said: “The sounds of ‘Fe Fi Fo Fum’ have echoed around the grand Victorian playhouse and audiences have been enthusiastically getting involved with the ‘he’s behind yous’ and ‘boos’ for resident baddie Steven Serlin as Fleshcreep.

“Children and adults alike have been wowed by the Giant Blunderbore with comedy favourites Martyn Knight (Dame Trott) and Tucker (Simple Simon) back again and causing all kinds of chaos.

“Clarabelle the Cow has been a favourite with kids who have seen the show and Katherine Glover (Jack) has been showcasing some remarkable beanstalk climbing skills along with a stunning voice, with Robert Ashe (King Custard), Victoria Farley (Princess Jill) and Nathalie Hope (Fairy Fuchsia) completing the cast.”

Call 01323 412000.

High-flying fun with Peter and Wendy in Eastbourne

Hi-5 star Luke Roberts is playing Peter Pan in the fun-filled panto at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre this winter.

The magical show runs from December 21 to January 1.

Joining Luke will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist Sarah Jameson as Mrs Darling, Katie Sanders as Wendy, Rachel Cantrill as Smee and Jordan Langford as Starkey. Magician Jonny Ritchie plays Captain Hook.

This version of Peter Pan has been adapted by Antony Stuart-Hicks and Paul Leno.

An array of talented Sussex performers complete the principal cast.

Tickets cost £10-£16.50 (discounts available). Bookings (including pre-booking for Santa’s Grotto) can be made at www.royalhippodrome.com.

Non-stop classic tunes from The Real Thing

UK rock and soul pioneers The Real Thing are headlining a huge New Year party at Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday, January 12.

This ‘soulsational’ two-hour concert will feature non-stop classic anthems like ‘You to Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’.

The Real Thing formed in 1972 and original members Chris Amoo and Dave Smith are currently celebrating more than 45 amazing years in the music industry. And they are still playing gigs all over the world.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £28.50 from www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

More than 30 guitars in a multi-tribute rock concert

The Story of Guitar Heroes offers a dynamic celebration of an iconic rock instrument on January 31 (7.30pm) at the Hippodrome.

The concert transports music lovers through time with tunes by Chuck Berry, Hank Marvin, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Brian May and Steve Vai.

Presented by guitar virtuoso Phil Walker, the band uses more than 30 guitars to accurately recreate the sound of each rock star. It also features video footage of incredible moments in rock history with state-of-the-art lighting.

Tickets cost £23-£25. Call 01323 802020 or purchase tickets online at royalhippodrome.com.

