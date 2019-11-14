Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Hilarious play looks at a calamitous committee

Ten Times Table by Alan Ayckbourn is at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, from Monday to Saturday, November 18-23.

The cast is led by TV and stage actor Robert Daws, who is well known as Dr. Gordon Ormerod in The Royal.

Joining him is Deborah Grant (Not Going Out), Gemma Oaten (Emmerdale and Holby City), Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey) and theatre veteran Mark Curry. Craig Gazey (Coronation Street) completes the cast, alongside Elizabeth Power (EastEnders).

In the long-since ‘grand’ ballroom of the Swan Hotel, a collection of enthusiastic souls gather to conduct the business of the Pendon Folk Festival, led by excitable chairman Ray. Unfortunately, for Ray, his calamitous committee quickly divides, as his wife Helen has a bone to pick… Add a Marxist teacher, a military dog-breeder and an octogenarian secretary, and the table is set for one of Ayckbourn’s most hilarious plays.

Tickets cost £19-£26.50. Call 01323 412000.

Dame Felicity Lott shares her expertise in masterclass

Soprano Dame Felicity Lott is leading a vocal masterclass at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne College, on Saturday, November 16 (2pm).

This is an informal show where the performer plans to share her expertise and experience with a group of talented young singers.

The event is presented in partnership with the Sussex Opera and Ballet Society.

Tickets are £10 for SOBS members or £12 for guests of SOBS.

Call 01323 452255 or visit www.wegottickets.com.

Dame Felicity Lott is one of Britain’s best-loved opera and recital singers. She has performed all over the world and has lived in Sussex since 1980.

Gang wars and great tunes in West Side Story

The cast of EODS’ West Side Story are bringing an iconic musical to Eastbourne for the first time in over 10 years this weekend.

The show is at Devonshire Park Theatre until Sunday, November 17.

It tells the tale of star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, and their battle to forge a relationship against the backdrop of gang wars of New York. Most of the cast are aged 12-20 but many have a wealth of experience under their belts, with theatre, film, TV and commercial credits.

Tickets cost £16-£18. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or purchase tickets online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

There’s plenty of innuendo in this year’s adult panto

This year’s adult panto from The Market Theatre Company is Peter Panties, a corruption of the J.M Barrie classic.

The show is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday, November 22 (8pm).

It promises all the trademarks of previous adult pantos, including farcical humour, over-the-top characters and plenty of innuendo.

This year’s cast are Nick Hooton (who has 15 years of doing adult panto under his belt), Pippa Johnson (who has performed in seven adult pantos) and Tilly Howes (who makes her adult panto debut).

Tickets £17-£18. Call 01323 802020.

