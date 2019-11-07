Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Stage star Lee reflects on his life and career

Lee Mead fans can get up close and personal with the stage and screen star at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this week.

My Story will be at the Eastbourne venue on Friday, November 8 (7.30pm).

The stripped down show mixes conversation and music as Lee reflects on his life and career.

A spokesperson said: “Selected from thousands of performers Lee was thrust into the spotlight in 2007 to play the iconic lead role in the West End revival of Joseph, which enjoyed an incredible run that had to be extended to satisfy public demand to see Lee wear the coat of many colours. From that point Lee’s career has been a never-ending rollercoaster of engagements from stage to screen. In the West End Lee has appeared in such classic musicals as Wicked and Legally Blonde, to the touring production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to name just a few. On television Lee has been a regular in Casualty and Holby City.”

Tickets cost £25-60. Call 01323 802020.

Ben Elton tries to make sense of a world that’s gone mad

Ben Elton, the godfather of modern stand-up, is bringing his first UK stand-up tour in 15 years to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Monday, November 11 (7.30pm, £31.50).

A show spokesperson said: “More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live. The Young Ones, Blackadder and sparkly suits. ‘A little bit of politics there’ followed and cemented Ben Elton as a comic icon of his age. Now, after a 15 year absence, he returns to the medium he did so much to define. With an all new stand-up show, he tries to make sense of a world which “appears to have gone stark-raving-mad.”

Call 01323 412000.

Family ballet brings L. Frank Baum’s tale to life

Join Ballet Theatre UK at The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, as they follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of a magical land.

The Wizard of Oz is at the venue on November 24 (7pm, £10-£18).

This two-act, full-length, ballet adaptation of the story by L. Frank Baum is told through classical dance and set to a score that really brings the tale to life.

It is family-friendly and is an ideal way to introduce children to ballet.

The production boasts beautiful backdrops, stunning theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W.W. Denslow.

Call 01323 802020.

Gang wars and great tunes in West Side Story

The cast of EODS’ West Side Story are ready to bring this iconic musical to Eastbourne for the first time in over 10 years.

The show is at Devonshire Park Theatre from Thursday to Sunday, November 14-17.

It tells the tale of star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, and their battle to forge a relationship against the backdrop of gang wars of New York. Most of the cast are aged 12-20 but many have a wealth of experience under their belts, with theatre, film, TV and commercial credits.

Tickets cost £16-£18. Call 01323 412000.

One Night In Dublin in Eastbourne: Head to Murphy’s Pub for some Irish classics. Click here to read more.

Discover the bizarre inhabitants of Britain: an interview with cartoonist Chelsea Renton. Click here to read more.

Stage and screen star Lee Mead reflects on his life and career. Click here to read more.

The Girl on the Train heads to Eastbourne: Samantha Womack stars in a gripping thriller. Click here to read more.

Steeleye Span head to Hastings: an interview with Julian Littman. Click here to read more.