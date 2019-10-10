Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Charlie Landsborough brings farewell tour to Devonshire Park Theatre

In 2019, UK country music legend Charlie Landsborough plans to retire from touring to concentrate on writing and recording music.

But before this he will be embarking on an extended tour of Britain and he’s heading to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Wednesday, October 16 (7.30pm).

Charlie is known as the UK’s premier country music singer, but country is just one part of his live shows. His gigs offer beautiful ballads, folk, blues, country, rock ’n’ roll, pop and gospel.

Charlie started singing professionally in the 1970s but his major success did not come until 1994 with his song ‘What Colour is the Wind’, which tells the story of a young blind child’s attempts to envision the world. This farewell performance will include that hit and all of his others including ‘My Forever Friend’, ‘I Will Love You All My Life’, ‘Special’ and ‘Shine Your Light’.

Tickets cost £26 from the box office on 01323 412000 or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Pam presents classic poems and tales from a long career

Poet Pam Ayres presents Up In The Attic at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, this Friday, October 11 (7.30pm).

It’s a show that will feature poems from her new book, which was published in September, as well as classic poems and stories from her long and successful career.

Pam has been making the nation laugh for over 40 years and her most recent TV appearances include Springwatch, Celebrity Mastermind, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. Her recent radio work includes Series 6 of Ayres On The Air, Just A Minute, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and her second appearance on Desert Island Discs.

Tickets for the show cost £24.50. Call the box office on 01323 412 000.

Junior doctor shares entries from hugely popular diary

Best-selling author Adam Kay brings This Is Going To Hurt (Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor) to Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday and Saturday, October 11-12.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £26 on 01323 412 000.

In this hit live show Adam shares entries from his phenomenally popular diaries as a junior doctor, as well as a mix of stand-up comedy and music.

The show has sold more than 100,000 tickets over the past year including two West End and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out seasons.

The book has sold more than 1.5 million copies in the UK alone and Adam is adapting his diaries for a BBC2 comedy-drama.

Broadcaster and punk Tom heads to Hailsham

Outspoken singer-songwriter Tom Robinson plays Hailsham Pavilion on Friday, October 18 (7.30pm).

Seats cost £22.50 each from 01323 841414.

A spokesperson said: “In the heyday of punk no demonstration was complete without a rendition of one of Tom’s anthems. A vocal supporter of Amnesty International, Rock Against Racism and LGBT rights, Robinson enjoyed chart success with hits including ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’, ‘Up Against the Wall’, ‘Listen to the Radio’ and ‘War Baby’, but is perhaps best remembered for ‘Glad to be Gay’, the song that the BBC tried to ban in 1978.”

