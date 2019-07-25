Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what do over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Pevensey Bay artist depicts buildings in a jovial form

The co-founder of the art gallery @ the Bay Hotel, Pevensey Bay, is enjoying success at her first solo exhibition.

A gallery spokesperson said: “Christine Racher’s ‘Quirky Works’ showcases her distinctive style of painting. She is self-taught and only took up painting six years ago on moving to Pevensey Bay. The image (above) is ‘The Bay Hotel in an Evening Sky’ and is a good example of Christine’s work. It also includes her trademark signpost. Christine has an ability to depict buildings in a jovial form, which puts a smile on the viewer’s face. It is a style that has earned her many commissions and made her a sort after artist. Christine has already seen some of her paintings sold and her exhibition runs until Thursday, August 1.”

The Bay Hotel is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The hotel will be hosting an art and crafts fair on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26 (10am to 4pm, free admission). Tables available for crafters. Call 07817 464020 for details.

Renowned organist and conductor at St Saviour’s

St Saviour’s is hosting another organ recital by Jonathan Eyre, the former organist at Bradford Cathedral.

Shall we dance? will be at the church on Saturday, July 27 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Jonathan has, in recent years, become widely respected, not only as a recitalist but also as a conductor and accompanist.

“Most recently he has been working at the Old Naval College. His recital will show great showmanship and versatility. There will be music by J. S. Bach and Cesar Frack (for the purists) then there will be music from My Fair Lady as a tribute to Lerner and Loewe as well as a pastiche of ‘Almost like being in love’.”

Entry is free with a retiring collection. Coffee and biscuits will be served at the end.

There’s plenty of glitz and glamour in Top Hat

The Rattonians bring Top Hat to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

The musical, which is full of Hollywood hits, is at the venue from Thursday, July 25, to August 3.

Performances start at 7.30pm every night with matinee shows on Sunday, July 28 (3pm); Thursday, August 1 (2.30pm); and Saturday, August 3 (2.30pm). Tickets cost £18-£20 (concessions for under 16s and over 60s).

Call 01323 412000.

Songs include: ‘Putting On The Ritz’, ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’, ‘Isn’t It A Lovely Day (To Be Caught In The Rain)’, ‘Dancing Cheek To Cheek’ and ‘Top Hat White Tie And Tails’.

Click here to find out more.

Celebrating the legendary Woodstock rock festival

Matthews’ Southern Comfort are at Hailsham Pavilion on August 2 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “In 1970 Matthews’ Southern Comfort topped the UK charts with their version of the song about the legendary rock festival, Woodstock, which attracted an audience of more than 500,000 staged 12 months earlier. The song that carried the festival name had also been recorded by Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and came to define all the idealism of the late-60s hippie movement.”

Expect a set of both old and new songs from the band to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Tickets cost £20. Call 01323 841414.

