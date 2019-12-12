Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Glitz, glamour and festive hits at the Hippodrome

The Rattonians are getting everyone in the right mood for Christmas at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, this week with their festive spectacular.

The musical production is at the venue until Saturday, December 14. Evening shows are 7.30pm with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost £15-£17. Call 01323 802020 or visit www.royalhippodrome.com.

The show is packed with glitz, glamour, singing and dancing with a first half featuring songs from the musicals including numbers from School of Rock, Beauty And The Beast and Sister Act.

The second half is bursting with seasonal hits like ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ and ‘The Christmas Song’.

The Adams Family; Mark, Melanie, Alex and Debbie, produce the show with a cast of more than 50 children and adults combined. Debbie also takes on the choreography alongside Jan Lynton and Claire Walker.

Join Peter and Wendy on a magical trip to Neverland

Hi-5 star Luke Roberts is Peter Pan in the high-flying pantomime at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre this year.

The magical family musical runs from December 21 until January 1.

Joining Luke will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist Sarah Jameson as Mrs Darling, Katie Sanders as Wendy, Rachel Cantrill as Smee and Jordan Langford as Starkey. Magician Jonny Ritchie plays Captain Hook.

This version of Peter Pan has been adapted by Antony Stuart-Hicks and Paul Leno.

An array of Sussex performers complete the principle cast.

Tickets cost £10-£16.50 (discounts available). Bookings (including pre-booking for Santa’s Grotto) can be made at www.royalhippodrome.com.

A smash hit rock ’n’ roll tribute to The King

The Elvis Years brings the ultimate rock ’n’ roll Christmas Party to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this month.

The smash-hit musical tribute to The King starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 21.

This version of the show features a special seasonal twist. It offers all the hits like ‘Hound Dog’, ‘Devil in Disguise’ and ‘All Shook Up’, but it also contains a selection of festive favourites like ‘Blue Christmas’, ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ and ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’.

Tickets cost £26 (concessions £2 off, groups of ten or more get £2 off). Call the box office on 01323 412000.

Gloria Estefan show offers a sizzling start to Christmas

The fiery Latin rhythms of Gloria Estefan provide a hot start to Christmas at the Congress this year.

The Estefan Experience is at the theatre on Friday, December 20 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £26. Call 01323 412000.

Presented as a live concert experience this thrilling tribute will include all the hits like ‘Get On Your Feet’, ‘Conga’ and ‘Rhythm is Gonna Get You’.

A spokesperson said: “The Congress Theatre will transport you with the never-ending summer sounds of Cuban-American songstress Gloria Estefan, an icon of her age who first found fame with The Miami Sound Machine in the 1970s and went onto conquer the world.”

