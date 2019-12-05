Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Jack and pals arrive at the Devonshire Park Theatre

The Devonshire Park Theatre’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, opens at 7pm on Friday, December 6, and runs until January 12.

This fun-filled family treat stars Katherine Glover as Jack, Martyn Knight as Dame Trott and Tucker as Simple Simon, as well as the lovable Clarabelle the Cow.

Tickets cost £12-£23.50 (group discounts available) from 01323 412000.

And before the curtain goes up, the box office staff will be bracing themselves for queues for the on-sale date of next year’s show, Sleeping Beauty.

An Eastbourne Theatres spokesperson said: “The 2020/21 Devonshire Park pantomime will be traditional classic Sleeping Beauty, which goes on sale Friday, December 6, and there is a slight change to this year’s on sale arrangements. Bookings for all performances of Sleeping Beauty will be in-person only from 9.30am at the Welcome Building, adjacent to the Congress.”

Then they will be open to all at the box office and tourist information centre from 10am.

Stirring ‘soul folk’ trio offer songs from debut album

Sussex ‘soul-folk’ trio Ian Roland & The Subtown Set are performing at Mrs Yarringtons @ 4Seasons, Eastbourne, on Monday, December 9 (7pm).

The band are touring to showcase songs from their upcoming debut album, Double Rainbow, which is set for release on February 28.

They have been working on this record with acclaimed producer Nigel Stonier (Thea Gilmore, The Waterboys) and have just released the stirring single and music video ‘In The Darkness’, which is free to watch on YouTube.

Ian Roland & The Subtown Set are songwriter and guitarist Ian Roland with Simon Yapp on violin and Jade Woodhouse on cello. Find out more about the band at ianroland.com.

Beautiful paintings from life at Birley Centre

Sussex artist David Stubbs presents a fascinating exhibition of paintings and drawings from life at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne College.

Observation to Materialisation will be open from December 7-15 on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10am to 4pm, and on Wednesday, December 18 (11am-4pm).

Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

The Brighton-born artist has been painting and drawing directly from life since the 1970s. His landscape works are created entirely on location and his still life pieces are from studio set-ups and never from photographs.

Find out more at www.davidstubbsartist.com.

Carols galore at three joyful events in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Choral Society’s carol concert comes to All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Friday, December 6.

The event, which starts at 7pm, offers a festive evening of favourites with music from Handel’s Messiah in aid of the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. Tickets cost £5 on the door.

Then on Wednesday, December 11, Eastbourne Choral Society sings carols at All Souls’ Church, Susan’s Road, at 1pm. This will be part of the church’s popular lunchtime carol service. On December 21 Eastbourne Choral Society sings carols at The Beacon (10.30am) to get Saturday morning shoppers into the Christmas spirit.

