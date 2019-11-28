Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

An exciting drama about imaginary witches

Rehearsals are in full swing for the Eastbourne College production of The Crucible.

The show takes to the stage in the College Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday, December 4-7.

This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society.

The story looks at how small lies can build and build until a whole town is aroused and 19 innocent men and women go to the gallows for being ‘possessed of the devil’.

The original play was written by American playwright Arthur Miller in 1953. It was seen as an allegory for McCarthyism in the USA, when the government persecuted people who had been accused of being communists.

Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £9 and available from 01323 452255, boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or from www.wegottickets.com.

Tribute concert features 25 hits by American icon Doris Day

Que Sera Productions presents Day at Night – The Doris Day Songbook at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday, November 30 (2.30pm).

Starring the singers Lynda Radford and Bruce Anderson, the show celebrates the life of an American icon.

The concert features 25 hits, including ‘Secret Love’, ‘Sentimental Journey’ and ‘Teacher’s Pet’.

Doris began her career as a big band singer in 1939 and recorded hundreds of songs from 1947 to 1967. Day’s film career began during the latter part of the Golden Age of Hollywood with the film Romance on the High Seas (1948), which lead to a 20-year career in motion pictures.

Tickets cost £16. Call the box office on 01323 802020.

Complicated romance and rivalries in Oklahoma!

Jade Powers and The Broadway Players are back with their winter musical at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre – Rogers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s, the show tells the story of two pairs of lovers. Curly is a cowboy who has trouble admitting his feelings to Laurey, as she does to him. Judd, the hired hand at Laurey’s farm, tries to come between them. Ado Annie is torn between Will, a cowboy who has strong feelings for her, and Ali Hakim, a peddler who is a ladies’ man.

Performances run from December 3-7 (7.30pm, Thu & Sat matinees at 2.30pm).

Tickets cost £15 from 01323 802020.

Two couples get extremely close in brand new comedy

The Green Room Productions presents the Eastbourne premiere of Breeders by Ben Ockrent at the Lamb Theatre, Old Town, from December 11-14 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Andrea and her wife Caroline are on a mission to have a baby that shares both of their DNA. Amid the merriment of Christmas the couple have an idea: if nature can’t help them then perhaps Andrea’s brother Jimmy can? When he and his girlfriend Sharon agree, the two couples are forced to become extremely close. Will the bonds of family hold them together? Or will it all end in disaster?”

Tickets cost £11 from 01323 479732.

