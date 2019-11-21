Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Enjoy a cup of coffee with Black Strap Molasses

Coffee is again being served in Eastbourne – with molasses this time.

Former Under Ground Theatre regulars Black Strap Molasses will provide Saturday Morning Music on November 30, but not in the traditional location.

They’ll be at the UGT’s current venue, Community Wise in Old Town.

Black Strap were already Eastbourne’s top folk group when they first appeared at the Under Ground. Now, they have a repertoire that continues to expand far beyond the world of folk. You can expect to hear anything from 1950s comic hit ‘The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane’ to the Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’, perhaps via Kath Tait’s ‘Poor Dim Sally’, or Nick Westcott’s tribute to his home town ‘Eastbourne in Winter’.

Nick will share lead vocals with daughter Melody and the line-up will be completed by Sean Markwick (bass), Veronica Clark (keyboard) and percussionist Ben Clennel. Entry is free and BSM will be on stage from 10am-12pm. Coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30pm.

Paying tribute to one of the world’s most influential stars

Manilow – A Celebration of Barry Manilow pays tribute to one of the world’s biggest stars at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday, November 28 (7.30pm).

All tickets cost £20 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

A spokesperson said: “Very few performers have an effect on the modern pop culture that this man has. As a performer, as a writer and as a boundary breaker!

“With the largest fan base in the world, to do this man justice it has to be approached with the dignity and respect that he deserves. This isn’t a tribute act, this is a genuine fan paying homage to an incredible talent.”

The show features a live band and some stunning backing vocalists.

Rockers raise vital funds to support Help for Heroes

Rock For Heroes provides the perfect combination of rock and pop favourites at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday, November 29 (7.30pm).

The gig will be raising funds in support of Help for Heroes and the team aims to eventually raise £2.5 million from the show.

Performed by a full live rock band and superb singers, there will be tunes from artists like Dire Straits, Status Quo, Queen, David Bowie, Spandau Ballet, Bryan Adams, Elton John, AC/DC, Whitesnake and many more.

All tickets cost £20 from the box office on 01323 802020 or via www.royalhippodrome.com.

Jack goes on a thrilling adventure in the clouds

There’s only a fortnight to go before Jack & the Beanstalk comes to Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne.

The magical family pantomime, from the team behind 2018’s Cinderella, runs from Friday, December 6, until January 12, and stars Katherine Glover as Jack, Martyn Knight as Dame Trott and Tucker as Simple Simon.

The thrilling adventure also features Clarabelle the Cow, a castle in the sky and a walking, talking and very bad tempered giant.

Tickets cost £12 to £23.50 and group discounts are available.

Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

