Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

String Fever will get even the most tired feet tapping

Take three brothers, one cousin, four string instruments, plus a generous amount of talent and comedy, and the result is the totally unique String Fever.

The musicians perform at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday, September 5 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “String Fever are not a string quartet – or at least not as you know one. With their striking electric instruments, they combine unrelenting energy, humour and audience interaction with great musical skill as they perform their brand-new show, which includes, ‘The History of Music in 5 minutes’ and ‘Ravel’s Bolero’, played altogether on one instrument.”

The Broadbent boys are all from the same musical family and promise to get even the most tired feet tapping and the most cynical of audiences smiling.

Tickets cost £20 from the box office on 01323 802020.

Alternatively, visit www.royalhippodrome.com to buy tickets online.

Powerful and emotional music with funny banter

The Opera Boys are back with a new show full of opera, classical, West End and crossover as well as their unique on-stage banter.

They head to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, September 7 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £19.50. Call 01323 802020 or visit www.royalhippodrome.com.

A spokesperson said: “With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.”

Read our interview here.

Optimistic dreamer Amélie gets a chance at love

Hartshorn – Hook Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Broadway Asia Company in association with The Watermill Theatre present Amélie The Musical at Devonshire Park Theatre from September 9-14.

The production is based on the film from 2001 and stars Audrey Brisson.

Tickets cost £22-£32.

A spokesperson said: “An astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie will have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.”

Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Top dancers and singers star in Fame The Musical

Fame The Musical comes to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, from September 2-7 (Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thu & Sat 2.30pm).

The show stars Keith Jack (Any Dream Will Do), Mica Paris (Chicago) and Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks), as well as a cast of outstanding dancers and singers.

A spokesperson said: “Fame The Musical has seen seven West End runs since opening on Broadway in 1988 and continues to be one of the best loved musicals across the world.”

The show is suitable for people aged 12 and up.

Tickets cost £24-£39. Call 01323 412 000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.