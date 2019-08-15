Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Optimistic Annie looks for her family in Eastbourne

The smash hit family favourite musical Annie is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, until Saturday, August 17.

The show stars Lesley Joseph as the wicked girls orphanage owner Miss Hannigan.

Set in New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, Annie’s luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks. But Miss Hannigan has other ideas...

The show starts at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Call 01323 412 000.

The hits of Motown and more with Roy G Hemmings

Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings is bringing together the sound of three of America’s most iconic labels – Motown, the Sound of Philadelphia and Stax Atlantic.

His concert takes place on Friday, August 16 (7.30pm), at The Royal Hippodrome.

It features songs by The Three Degrees, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Stevie Wonder, Billy Paul, Four Tops, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, O’jays and other artists.

The show includes the hits ‘Me & Mrs Jones’, ‘Don’t Leave Me this Way’, ‘Givin’ Up Givin’ In’, ‘Stop In The Name of Love’, ‘When Will I See You Again’, ‘Get Ready’, ‘Woman In Love’, ‘Dancing In The Streets’, ‘How Sweet It Is’, ‘My Girl’ and many more.

Tickets cost £24. Call the box office on 01323 802020.

Big band and singers explore the history of jazz

The sweet sounds of the Len Phillips Big Band and Singers will resonate around the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, on Sunday, August 25 (3pm).

Led by Joe Pettitt and celebrating 100 Years of Big Bands, they will be tracing the history of jazz from Louis Armstrong’s New Orleans. Audiences will be transported from the golden age of Basie, Miller, Ellington, Goodman and Ted Heath, through to current artists Harry Connick Jr and Michael Bublé, with a heartfelt tribute to legends Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald along the way.

The show stars the award-winning vocalist Matthew Ford.

Tickets are priced at £20.

Soaring pop music on the bandstand for airshow

The bandstand is the place for pop lovers to be to watch Eastbourne’s International Airshow.

The Little Mix Experience are up first on Friday, August 16 (8pm, £7.95, kids £5.95), offering all of the girl group’s hits.

On Saturday, August 17, The Take That Experience hit the stage with a show that audiences will ‘Never Forget’. Fans can expect sing-along tunes like ‘Relight My Fire’, ‘Everything Changes But You’ and ‘Sure’. The gig starts at 8pm and tickets cost £7.95 (kids £5.95).

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders can get 10 percent off of their tickets.

A spokesperson said: “Once again the Eastbourne Bandstand is the place to be to watch the Eastbourne International Airshow as the venue offers the best seats to watch the four-day flying spectacular. With the opportunity to reserve seating, it offers excellent, uninterrupted views right across the flying display line.”

Click here to find out more about gigs at Eastbourne Bandstand, visit the Seafront Office or Tourist Information Centre, or simply call 01323 410611.

Click here to find out more about Eastbourne’s International Airshow.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into Hastings. Click here to read more.

Hastings Pride update: More acts announced for 2019 programme. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne Airbourne 2019: Soaring pop music on the bandstand. Click here to read more.