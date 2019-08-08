Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Fly through the decades at Eastbourne Bandstand

The UK’s number one Adele tribute act, Hometown Glory, will be on the Eastbourne Bandstand on Saturday, August 10, ensuring sunny skies for the week of the Eastbourne International Airshow.

Natalie Black’s authentic tribute includes all the hits including ‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Chasing Pavements’ and ‘Skyfall’.

But before that, on Friday, August 9, audiences will be transported back to the ’80s as The Zoots perform their fan favourite tribute show ‘Sounds of the 80s’, which is full of the biggest hits from the era.

Sunday, August 11, sees Fleetingwood Mac grace the stage with their tribute to the famous American-British rock group.

Tickets cost £7.95 in advance (children £5.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances.

The week will also see two Traditional Afternoon Concerts, one by the The Central Band of The British Legion on Friday (August 9) and the other by Brass Function on Sunday. Both shows start at 3pm. Tickets £3.50 (kids £2).

Timeless story of a colourful elephant comes to life on stage

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show is at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Monday, August 12 (4pm) and Tuesday, August 13 (11am and 2pm).

The production is based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

A spokesperson said: “Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey. But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours! His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.”

The show features 21 lovable puppets and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets cost £11-£13.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their journey through Oz

Trapdoor Theatre School’s version of The Wizard of Oz will be performed on The Royal Hippodrome stage this weekend.

There will be two shows on Saturday, August 10 (2.30pm and 7pm), with tickets priced at £10.

Young performers have been working hard to get the production together in five days (August 5-9).

A spokesperson said: “When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy is whisked away in her house to the land of Oz. Wishing to go home, she follows the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route she meets a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion.”

G&S society bring pirate tunes to the seafront

The final Pirates of Penzance concert performance at the Eastbourne Bandstand takes place on Monday, August 12 (8pm, doors 7.30pm).

This well-loved swashbuckling operetta from Eastbourne’s Gilbert and Sullivan Society features a talented cast singing all the favourite songs from the show, including ‘When the Foeman Bears His Steel’, ‘I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General’ and ‘Poor Wandering One’.

Tickets are £4 (£2 for children) in advance, or £5/£3 on the door.

Call the Seafront Office on 01323 410611.

The Opera Boys sing all the hits from classical music and the West End. Click here to read more.

More acts announced for Hastings Pride 2019. Click here to find out more.

Coastal Currents 2019 reveals a huge programme. Click here to read more.

Full cast announced for Blood Brothers. Click here to read more.