Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Global smash hit celebrates the king of pop music

The phenomenal Thriller Live is at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre until Saturday, July 6.

The show starts at 7.30pm with 4pm and 8pm performances on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “This undisputed global smash hit enters its tenth year in the West End and the reason for its popularity is simple, it’s a celebration of an icon of his age and a salute to a 45-year legacy in music history. It’s a love-letter to the music of Michael Jackson and also his inventive choreography and dynamic staging. It’s an electrifying whistle-stop, two-hour journey from the early days of soul and disco with the Jackson 5 through to Michael’s solo pop classics.

“A talented cast and band present a huge selection of hits including: ‘I Want You Back’, ‘ABC’, ‘Can You Feel It’, ‘Off The Wall’, ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’, ‘Smooth Criminal’, ‘Beat It’, ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Bad’, ‘Rock With You’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Thriller’ and so many more.”

Tickets from £24. Call the box office on 01323 412000.

A gripping chiller with plenty of twists and turns

Ira Levin’s Tony Award nominated comedy thriller Deathtrap comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, for an extended run from July 10 to 20.

The gripping chiller is packed with a dizzying array of twists and turns to keep audiences on the very edges of their seats.

The production holds the record for the longest-running comedy thriller on Broadway where it ran for 1,793 performances and in 1982 it was adapted for film starring Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve.

Evening performances are at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees.

Tickets from £16. Call 01323 412000.

Magnificent choral work at All Saints’ Church

Eastbourne Choral Society will perform its summer concert at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday, July 6 (7.30pm).

This concert will feature Mendelssohn’s Elijah, to be sung in English. Mendelssohn composed this oratorio to suit both the German and English translation of the text, which combines the story of Elijah in The Book of Kings with psalms.

Under musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined by five soloists and by Eastbourne Sinfonia led by Alison Bury. Tickets £12 in advance from choir members, the Tourist Info Centre or wegottickets.com (£15 door). Visit www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

Actors read entries for short story competition

Brian Capron and Susan Thacker will be reading entries for the annual Anderida Writers Short Story and Poetry competition on Tuesday, July 9 (7.30pm), in the first floor suite at the Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne.

These will be judged by members and guest members.

There will also be Creative Writing afternoon meetings on the ground floor at Alice Croft House Over 50s Club, Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne (behind Salmons Furniture Store) on July 16, 23 and 30 (2pm-4pm). Guest members will be welcome to read extracts of their work (up to 550 words) and receive feedback. Info: tflood04@yahoo.co.uk, 01323 471726.

