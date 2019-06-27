Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Racy moves and iconic hits in Dirty Dancing

The sassy musical Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage comes to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre from Monday to Saturday, July 15-20.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny features the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’ and, of course, ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’.

A spokesperson said: “It’s the summer of 1963, and 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy moves and pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of dance instructor Johnny Castle.”

Shows are at 7.30pm from July 15-18, with 5pm and 8pm shows on July 19, and 3pm and 7.30pm shows on July 20. Tickets from £19.

Call 01323 412 000.

A tribute to one of the most energetic stars of pop music

The worldwide phenomenon Tina – Simply The Best heads to Eastbourne’s Hippodrome on Friday, June 28 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The new show, developed by Showtime Australia and directed by Johnny Van Grinsven, has been designed as an homage to the barrier-breaking music and pioneering stage shows of the great Tina Turner and claims to recreate her ‘electrifying concert experience’ for both original fans and younger generations to appreciate and enjoy in a live setting.

“In the lead role, and taking on arguably one of the hardest and most energetic characters in music, is South African-born singer and celebrity Caroline Borole.”

Tickets cost £27. Call 01323 802020.

First comedy festival brings laughter to Eastbourne

The first Eastbourne Comedy Festival is being held at Printers Playhouse from Wednesday to Saturday, July 10-14.

There will be two shows a night with sets from comedians like Patrick Monahan (pictured, July 10, 7pm, £5), Michael Fabbri (July 10, 8.30pm), Spring Day (July 11, 7pm, free), Charmaine Davies (July 12, 7pm), Angus Dunican (July 12, 8.30pm), Will Franken (July 13, 7pm), Craig Campbell (July 13, 8.30pm) and Steve Day (July 14).

Eastbourne Comedy Club are also holding their long established monthly comedy night at PPH on Thursday, July 11 at 8.30pm.

Visit www.printersplayhouse.co.uk.

Celebrating the unique tunes of five huge artists

The fictional Wilbury family of travelling musicians are reunited at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on July 13 (7.30pm).

Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys Experience pays tribute to the English–American supergroup, which featured Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.

A spokesperson said: “This joyous, up-tempo feel-good celebration of classic pop music is a fantastic night out to remember five of the biggest names in popular music, who came together to form something uniquely special.”

Tickets from £24.50. Call 01323 412000.