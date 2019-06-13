Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Rock, salsa and classical at Eastbourne Bandstand

There will be ‘A Little Less Conversation’ and a lot more ‘Jailhouse Rock’ on Saturday, June 15, at the Eastbourne Bandstand, when Adam Carter and The CC Rider Band perform hits by Elvis.

Adam will be ‘All Shook Up’ in his ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ as he offers classics from the 1950s through to the glamour of Las Vegas. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets £7.95 (kids £5.95).

On Friday, June 14, audiences will be transported back in time as Rob Maskell and The Cricketers present the UK’s most authentic Buddy Holly tribute act (8pm, £7.95, kids £5.95).

Things hot up on Sunday, June 16, when Son Guarachando bring a slice of Havana to Eastbourne with a night of Cuban and salsa music (8pm, £7.95, kids £5.95). The Traditional Afternoon Concert on Sunday, June 16, will be performed by the East Grinstead Concert Band (3pm, £3.50, kids £2).

The 1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert is on June 19 at 8pm. Visit eastbournebandstand.co.uk for tickets.

Songs and stories from the golden age of pop music

BBC Radio 2’s popular Sounds of the 60s series has recently announced additional live shows for 2019, which will be hosted by DJ Tony Blackburn.

The tour stops off at the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Sunday, June 16 (7.30pm).

It features songs and stories from the golden decade of pop music, all performed live by the Sounds Of The 60s All Star Band and Singers.

Tony Blackburn said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road with some great musicians and visit some of my favourite towns and cities, spreading the great Sounds of ’60s across the UK. Grab your tickets, come along and enjoy a terrific night with me.”

Tickets cost £26.50. Call 01323 802020.

Soulful melodies and swinging rhythms

Phoenix Choir and Fletching Singers present an evening of soulful melodies and swinging rhythms at All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne, on Saturday, June 15 (7.30pm).

John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit is a collection of familiar Gospel songs, while Michael Fields’ Midsummer Mass draws inspiration from music spanning many genres. Soloists Ansy Boothroyd and Lindsay Richardson return and the tenor Nigel Richards completes the ensemble. Sam Ives will also debut his own composition for strings.

Tickets £12 (£6 students) from the Tourist Office, Reid & Dean, wegottickets.com or on the door at £15 (£7.50 students).

High-energy jazz from one of the best bands around

If you’re looking for classic straight-ahead jazz played by four musicians at the very top of their profession, you’ll find it on Wednesday, June 26, at The Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, Eastbourne (8pm).

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne features a different band each month and the special guests for June are Mark Crooks (sax/clarinet), Colin Oxley (guitar), Simon Thorpe (bass) and Matt Home (drums). The Quartet is unashamedly swinging, with a repertoire including many of the great jazz standards.

Tickets £10 on the door (if available) or buy in advance at wegottickets.com.

Eastbourne actor stars in new Rob Lowe cop drama on ITV. Click here to find out more.