Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A magical midsummer comedy from Bowler Crab

Shakespeare specialists Bowler Crab perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at All Saints Centre, Lewes, on Saturday, July 27.

Following sell-out performances in Rye and Bexhill, director and producer Stephen John said: “We are delighted at how warm and receptive the audiences have been on our summer tour of Sussex.”

He continued: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is our 14th full Shakespearean production to date. It is a magical comedy with song, dance, romance, laughter and an awful lot of action. I am delighted to have such a talented cast on this tour: Hermia is played by Jessamy James, Lysander – Keiran Kerswell, Demetrius – Jack Cameron, Helena – Bethany Hayes, Puck – Leanne Clark, Titania – Christabel Clark, Oberon – Richard Evans-Thomas.”

The show starts at 7.30pm (doors 7pm). Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com. Call 07801893115 for more information. The Lewes show will be inside.

Art lovers can view work by Lewes painters this weekend

Lewes District Art Club’s latest exhibition opened on Saturday, July 13, and continues on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21.

The display will be in the elegant rooms of the centrally situated House of Friendship on School Hill, Lewes, and people can see the artwork on show from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Entry is free.

A spokesperson said: “There will be a variety of work on view with paintings in different media, including many of local interest.

“There will also be unframed pictures and cards on sale. Do come and visit this exhibition and support local artists.”

The picture shows two members of the club – Ann Davis and Sid Richards.

A chance to experience the roaring ’20s in Bexhill

Visitors to Bexhill can have fun in the style of the roaring ’20s at The Great Gatsby Fair from July 19-21.

Presented by Bentleys Fairs, the weekend offers fun for the whole family including a vintage fair, brass bands, classic cars, dance displays and fancy dress. There will also be children’s entertainment, pipes and drums, ukuleles, Morris dancing, Lindy hoppers and a fun fair.

On the East Parade there will be free access from The Bexhill Sailing Club to Galley Hill. On the Metropole Lawns (to the side of the pavilion) there will be entertainment from 10am to 6pm (£2 per adult, under 16s free).

Visit thegreatgatsbyfair.co.uk/attractions.

Four free Eco Film Nights at Pells Pool in Lewes

Four Eco Film Nights are coming to the Pells outdoor pool, Lewes, next month.

The first is The Age of Stupid on Saturday, August 3, followed by Sonic Sea on Thursday, August 8, then The Islands and the Whales on August 15. The final film will be Sea of Life on August 22.

All of these films are free but there will be charity collections. Full details on www.pellspool.org.uk.

Book on Eventbrite or just turn up on the evening. People can bring a chair, blanket and a hot water bottle but no alcohol or glass. The kiosk will be open for hot and cold drinks, ice creams and snacks. Bring a suitable reusable cup to get 20p off the cost of hot drinks.

