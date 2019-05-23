Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do in Eastbourne and Hailsham over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Hailsham artists aim to promote creativity

A group of artists and makers is aiming to promote art in Hailsham.

Born out of the annual Hailsham Festival Art Trail, the Hailsham Artists Network is an informal group living in or exhibiting in the town.

They have taken on the role of co-ordinating the Art Trail and have now extended it to become the Trail of Art and Discovery.

This takes place in September, but members are also exhibiting soon at Gallery North. The show features work by Berry Winter, Janet Terry, Jennifer Bisset, Julia Lloyd-Jones, Linda Mauldon, Louise Birch, Sophie Douglas, Josie Tipler, Valerie Evans and Gallery resident artists. Entrance to the gallery at 70 High Street, Hailsham, is free.

The show starts on Saturday, May 25, and runs until June 29 (Tues-Sat, 10am-4pm). Visit hailshamartistsnetwork.co.uk.

Hear all the David Bowie hits in a superb two-hour show

Jean Genie and his band bring The Ultimate Tribute to David Bowie to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday, May 25 (7.30pm).

They will play all the hits in a spectacular two-hour concert.

A spokesperson said: “It all started in 1993 when Jean Genie was formed following the discovery of David Bowie look-and-sound-alike artiste John Mainwaring. The band soon became famous for their flamboyant stage show and today has many impressive claims to fame including performing on stage with the original Spiders From Mars at the Mick Ronson Memorial Concert after show party.”

Tickets cost £23.50. Call 01323 802020.

A high-energy take on the classic tale of Pinocchio

Families can enjoy The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Thursday, May 30 (1.30pm, 5pm).

This larger-than-life musical adaptation of the classic tale is packed with comedy, audience interaction and a host of catchy new songs.

A spokesperson said: “Guaranteed to have you singing along from start to finish, this high-energy musical promises to be the perfect treat for the whole family, no strings attached.”

Adult tickets cost £14 (kids £12).

Call the Hippodrome box office on 01323 802020.

Accompanist wanted for choral society this summer

Hailsham Choral Society is looking for a new accompanist.

The singers rehearse on Thursdays (7.30pm-9.30pm) at Hailsham Civic Community Centre and perform four main concerts a year.

The society is looking for a skilled and sensitive keyboard player with good sight-reading and score-reading skills to start in September. The ability to play the organ would be an advantage. The successful candidate should be able to work well as part of a team.

Visit www.hailshamchoral.org or apply by email to hcsinfo@hailshamchoral.org with a CV and covering letter.

Closing date for applications is June 15.