Four shows to see in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Vibrant and diverse dance explores a world of idols

Jazz Dance Company returns to Eastbourne as a new cast of professionals from the London Studio Centre present their Iconic tour, an epic celebration of current and historical movements and figures.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 16, at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

The performers will explore a world of idols, including Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Dali, Da Vinci, Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly and many more.

A spokesperson said: “Serious, satirical or sassy, the Jazz Dance Company showcase styles from hip hop, commercial and contemporary, to music theatre, tap, technical and lyrical jazz, presenting a show that is diverse, entertaining, vibrant and bursting with attitude.”

Choreographers currently involved with Jazz Dance Company include Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (Hamilton, Six), Regan Shepherd (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and Alan Burkitt (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing).

Visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Four superb stand-ups at long-running comedy night

Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club brings three superb stand-ups to Eastbourne on Friday, June 7.

The Royal Hippodrome is the new venue for these evenings, which have been around since 1988.

A spokesperson said: “In that time they have been proud to present performers such as Jack Dee, Eddie Izzard, Jo Brand, Bill Bailey and Alan Davies, – now all TV stars in their own right. Every month see a four-strong line-up of comedy’s rising stars hosted by your resident compare Windsor.”

The June 7 line-up will be Jonny Awsum (pictured), Mary Bourke and Luke Toulson.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £10. Call 01323 802020.

Free vocal workshop and a unique production

Experimental music network Outlands offers a fascinating evening at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Thursday, June 13.

People can participate in a free vocal workshop at 6pm with musician and artist Alexandra Drewchin (Eartheater) and then take part in a performance of the Outlands commission Fracture Patterns.

Fracture Patterns starts at 8pm. It combines large-scale, multi-channel video works by Semiconductor with a new live soundtrack and performance by Eartheater to create a compelling theatrical production (£6-£8).

Visit www.dlwp.com.

Reluctant virgin longs for freedom in Roman Romp

A naughty adult comedy heads to The Royal Hippodrome on Friday and Saturday, June 14-15 (8pm).

Roman Romp is presented by the Market Theatre Company who have a cult following for their farcical, innuendo-heavy adult pantos.

The show is set in The Temple of Vesta where celibacy is a way of life but reluctant virgin Frigella the Fulfiller (Lauren Osborn) wants to escape to the Temple of Venus next door.

A fool-proof plan is needed, but with Frigella’s charmingly stupid friend Bimbus (Jemma Carlisle) things will never be straightforward.

The show is suitable for ages 16+. Tickets £17-£18 on 01323 802020.

