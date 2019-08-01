Four shows to see in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Big band returns with new Sunday sessions

The South Coast Big Band are bringing their Big Band Sunday sessions back.

The concerts will be at the Fishermans Club, Royal Parade, Eastbourne. The first is on Sunday, August 11 (every second Sunday of the month thereafter).

The 16-piece band is run by leader and trombonist Duncan J Reeks.

He said: “I put the band together consisting of some of the best jazz and swing musicians along the South Coast to play music that the band both enjoy playing and the audience can enjoy listening to. Essentially a labour of love as everyone knows these days there is no big money to be made in running a big band – ‘art for art’s sake’ – the reward is getting to play and work with musicians whose resumes include everything from playing at Ronnie Scotts, West End shows to television and radio broadcasts.”

The band perform tunes by maestros like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Sammy Nestico, Thad Jones and many more.

The music starts at 12.30pm (£5). Visit www.southcoastbigband.co.uk.

Travel back in time to the era of perms and shoulder pads

Europe’s official Eighties Reunion concert show, ’80s Mania, is coming to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, August 3 (7.30pm).

The extravaganza features the music of 25 chart-topping pop stars including Duran Duran, Human League, Culture Club, Wham!, Madness, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Soft Cell, Toni Basil, Kim Wilde and more.

It also features 150 costume changes, custom-produced dual-screen video projection, more than 35 smash hits, plus the dazzling New Romantic Band and the amazing ’80s Mania Dancers.

Tickets for ’80s Mania cost £26 (£24 concessions).

Call the box office on 01323 802020 or visit www.royalhippodrome.com.

Feel the disco fever at the Eastbourne Bandstand

It would be a tragedy if 1970s disco fans missed Stayin’ Alive at Eastbourne’s Bandstand on Friday, August 2.

The tribute act recreate the distinctive sounds of the Bee Gees at 8pm (£7.95, kids £5.95).

Then, on Saturday, August 3, crowds will be dusting off their dancing shoes for an evening ‘Out on the Floor’, as Stefan Taylor and The Signatures perform Northern Soul hits (8pm, £7.95, kids £5.95).

The Central Band of The Royal British Legion perform traditional afternoon concerts each day from Sunday to Thursday (August 4-8). Tickets cost £3.50 (kids £2).

Visit eastbournebandstand.co.uk.

Bach, Dubois and more at church’s free organ recital

Eastbourne-based Nicholas Houghton, a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, is giving a free recital at All Saints Church, Grange Road, on Saturday, August 10 (7.30pm).

The programme will feature J S Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, the Toccata by Theodore Dubois and music by British composers Herbert Howells and George Thalben-Ball.

Nick will introduce the music and what to listen out for, and he will talk about the church’s organ, which was built by Harrison & Harrison, who also built the organ at Coventry Cathedral.

There will be interval refreshments. Free entry with a retiring collection.

