Four shows to see in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Remarkable soldier tells his story

An Evening with Simon Weston CBE is at The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Sunday, July 21 (7.30pm, £22.50).

A spokesperson said: “When the RFA Sir Galahad was destroyed in the Bluff Cove Air Attack during the Falklands War in 1982, on board was Simon Weston, Welsh Guardsman. Simon was severely injured, sustaining serious burns to 46 percent of his body. He has become well-known across the United Kingdom and abroad for his struggle to overcome his injuries and redefine his role in life, and his message is one of achievement, of triumph in the face of adversity, and of seizing the moment and succeeding.

“Following his injuries, Simon’s road to physical, spiritual and mental recovery saw him active in a number of highly successful ventures including ‘The Weston Spirit’, a Liverpool-based young people’s charity.”

Call the box office on 01323 802020 or visit royalhippodrome.com.

Picture by Matt Austin.

Huge event for all Pink Floyd fans across Sussex

The Music of Pink Floyd is coming to The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, this month.

The immense concert is at the venue on Friday, July 26 (7.30pm), boasting top notch vocalists and musicians.

A Hippodrome spokesperson said: “With classics such as ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ and an almighty rendition of ‘Great Gig in the Sky’ as well as other favourites from The Wall, Wish You Were and Dark Side of the Moon – this is a concert for all Pink Floyd fans across Sussex – and quite possibly a wonderful introduction for those who don’t know they’re fans yet!”

Tickets cost £22.

Call the box office on 01323 802020 or visit royalhippodrome.com.

An evening with ‘the best Fury since Fury’

A celebration of one of the best-selling recording artists of the 1960s is coming to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome.

The Billy Fury Years is at the venue on Saturday, July 27 (7.30pm, £24).

Billy enjoyed a string of hit singles totalling a remarkable 332 weeks in the British charts. But health problems that he’d had since childhood led to the singer’s untimely death on January 28, 1983.

Hailed as “the best Fury since Fury”, Michael King and his musicians take audiences on a journey through the musical career of Britain’s best-loved rock ’n’ roll legend in an exciting two-hour concert.

Tickets cost £24 from 01323 802020.

Choir’s next concert offers a variety of pop favourites

Community choir and Eastbourne favourite The Voiceworks Company of Singers perform their summer concert on Saturday, August 31 (7pm).

The show will be at All Saint’s, Grange Road, led by musical director Haley Stevens. It includes choral arrangements of songs from ABBA, The Beach Boys, Queen, Kate Rusby and more. There will also be an opera chorus and a traditional jazz barber shop quartet. There will be performances from renaissance vocal music quartet Vox Sumus, as well as vocal solos from some of Haley’s singing students.

All proceeds to Prostate Cancer UK. Tickets £6 on the door. Visit www.voiceworkshops.co.uk.

