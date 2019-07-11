Four shows to see in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Experience the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age

The Rattonians return to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this month with Top Hat, a musical that offers dazzling tap dancing, amazing costumes and fabulous sets, as well as a professional orchestra.

The show opens on Thursday, July 25, and runs until August 3. Tickets are £18-£20 with concessions for under 16s and over 60s.

A spokesperson said: “Top Hat brings the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age to the stage based on Irving Berlin’s classic and much loved 1935 movie, which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Some considered it the greatest musical film of all time and the challenge of taking a movie to the stage was never going to be easy. However, in 2011 the stage musical started touring the UK and then went into the West End in 2013 winning three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and it won the Evening Standard ‘Best Night Out’ Award.”

The show is packed with well-known Hollywood musical hits including ‘Putting On The Ritz’.

Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Night at the theatre leads to nationwide man-hunt

The 39 Steps offers hilarity and thrills at Devonshire Park Theatre from Thursday, July 25, to August 17.

The Tony Award-winning comedy stars Oliver Mellor (Coronation Street) and is based on John Buchan’s classic novel, as well as the Alfred Hitchcock film.

This West End hit comes to Eastbourne under the direction of Chris Jordan and the creative team behind last summer’s Return to the Forbidden Planet, as well as Eastbourne’s pantomimes.

It boasts just four actors playing 139 roles, led by Oliver Mellor as Richard Hannay whose innocent night out at the theatre results in a nationwide man-hunt.

Tickets from £19. Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Soprano helps raise funds for hospice at Hippodrome

Britain’s best known soprano, Lesley Garrett CBE, performs in a fabulous fundraising concert at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome on Thursday, July 18.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £23-£25. All profits will go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Lesley has worked in opera, musical theatre, concerts, TV and radio, and has travelled the world in a career that has spanned almost 40 years.

She will be joined in Eastbourne by fellow soprano Faryl Smith, as well as The Trapdoor Theatre School, Concentus and the Bourne Chorus.

Sharp suits and superb vintage rock and roll

The Vintage Boys Rock ’n’ Roll Show brings the great sounds of the ’50s and ’60s back to life at the Royal Hippdrome on July 20.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £16. Call 01323 802020.

A spokesperson said: “With immaculate three-part harmony, slick choreography, sharp suits and the backing of an incredible live band, the boys perfectly capture the look and sound of the golden era and will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles with their high-energy performance.”

There will be more than 40 hits by artists like Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Elvis Presley and more.

