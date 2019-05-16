Four shows to see in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Experience the awesome rock hits of Bon Jovi

Rock fans can get the Bon Jovi Experience at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday, May 17 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The Bon Jovi Experience are the world’s first and finest tribute to the great Bon Jovi and are the only tribute to have been requested by, and to have performed live on stage with, Jon Bon Jovi himself.”

Lead singer and founder member Tony has studied various styles during his singing career. In the ’80s and ’90s he was the vocalist with Scratch and Big Shot from Birmingham. For three years, starting in 1990, he had private tuition in Worcester from some of the best vocal coaches in the country, some of whom work with singers in the West End. In 1995, after Johnny (Tico) met Tony while Johnny was standing in for a friend in a local band, Tony was invited up on stage to sing. After the show Johnny asked him to join By Jovi. Tony fronted By Jovi from 1995 until July 2004, performing for millions all over the world.

Tickets cost £24 from 01323 802020.

Acclaimed songwriter helps raise charity funds

Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist David Ford is performing a one-off fundraising gig at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday, May 18 (7.30pm).

The musician’s concerts often sell out across the UK and US and David is renowned for his mesmerizing live shows.

He has been invited to perform in Eastbourne by Tree Fellas, formed from Eastbourne 41 Club and Round Table, to raise funds in memory of past chairman Barry Cheshire, for St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, EDGH Pevensey Ward and other Sussex causes.

Tickets for the concert cost £16. Call the box office on 01323 802020.

Granny needs help to pull off her biggest heist yet

Heartbreak productions brings David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to Eastbourne next week.

The family show, which is based on the best-selling children’s book, will be at the Royal Hippodrome on Monday, May 20 (5pm), and May 21 (10am, 7pm).

A spokesperson said: “Meet Ben, an 11-year-old want-to-be plumber fed up with spending his Friday nights at granny’s. All she wants to do is play scrabble and eat cabbage. Ben goes searching for something more edible in the kitchen and stumbles upon an old biscuit tin. The tin holds more than just digestives, however. It contains Granny’s biggest secret…

Tickets are £15 for adults and £12 for children.

Set sail for Madagascar with a group of animal pals

Alex the lion (X-Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry), Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo are bounding into the Congress Theatre until May 18 with the colourful musical spectacular Madagascar.

Based on the hit DreamWorks movie, Madagascar – The Musical follows a group of animals who escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and travel to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Matt Terry said: “It’s an awesome night out for the whole family and I hope to see you there!”

Tickets cost £19-£35 on 01323 412000.