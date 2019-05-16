Four shows to see in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Top violinist plays George Gershwin’s best tunes

Be dazzled by the sheer talent and artistry of Nigel Kennedy – the bestselling classical violinist of all time – as he reinterprets the work of George Gershwin in a concert at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

The Rye International Jazz Festival presents Kennedy at the venue on Saturday, May 25 (8pm).

Tickets cost £45-£65. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

Kennedy also performs pieces by Bach, and his own compositions from throughout his career.

You can expect such timeless standards as ‘Summertime’, ‘Rhapsody In (Claret &) Blue’, ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’, and ‘Porgy And Bess’ have been re-imagined with Kennedy’s inimitable style and verve.

The result is Kennedy Meets Gershwin, an assured and joyful re-imagination of Gershwin’s timeless compositions, given new life by the charming and soaring interpretations of classical music’s most unique and prodigious talent.

Visit www.ryejazz.com.

Rhos Male Voice Choir perform at St. Leonard’s

Rhos Male Voice Choir return to Seaford on Saturday, May 18 (7.30pm), for a concert at St. Leonard’s Church.

They last visited in 2011 when they raised funds for St. Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone, and will be doing the same again this time.

Jim Taylor, a member of St. Andrew’s choir, was once a member of the Rhos Male Voice Choir and has organised the event.

Tickets cost £13 from Jim Taylor on 01323 490038 or Vi on 01323 896343 or from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street, Seaford.

Rhos Male Voice Choir is widely recognised as being one of Wales’ foremost choirs and its record in the competitive field is second to none.

Audience investigates in interactive crime thriller

Little Common and Bexhill Players present a new murder mystery this week.

Performances of Murder is Shocking start at 7.30pm on May 17-18. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The venue is the Shepherd’s Theatre, Little Common Community Centre, TN39 4SQ.

The evening features a short play during which a murder takes place. It is followed by the audience interrogating the suspects under the guidance of an inept policeman.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Call 01424 222801 or 07796 923601 or buy tickets on the door. Seating will be at tables with teams of up to six people.

Actor stars in a cinematic epic on the small stage

Jon Terry from Seaford will make his debut appearance with the Southwick Players next month (June 5-8).

He takes the title role in Ben Hur at The Barn Theatre, Southwick.

Tickets cost £11 on 01273 597094 or southwickplayers.org.uk.

Jon is well known for his performances with Seaford Little Theatre, making his debut with them as Dumby in Lady Windermere’s Fan in 1994. Since then he has appeared in numerous productions for the group including playing Vladimir in Waiting For Godot, Mortimer Brewster in Arsenic And Old Lace, and the twin brothers Hugo and Frederick in Jean Anouilh’s Ring Round the Moon.