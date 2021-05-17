Eastbourne’s events season kicks off this weekend

Magnificent Motors, a free event showcasing a range of unique and rare cars to delight enthusiasts, will take place this weekend (May 22-23).

According to event organisers, motoring fans can expect to see classic models including the only known example of a ‘Standard’ 1930 Jowett Long 4 Fabric Saloon and a 1955 Bentley S1 which has previously appeared in the BBC 2 series ‘Summer of Rockets’.

Families can also look out for ‘The Gatsby’, based on a Chevrolet Caprice 1973 alongside it’s perfectly proportioned miniature replica.

Magnificent Motors - photo by Visit Eastbourne SUS-210517-102703001

As well as this, the show includes on-site food stalls, a Harvey’s bar and fairground rides.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “After a year of postponed events, we are thrilled to be kicking off the 2021 events calendar with our motoring spectacular, Magnificent Motors.”

“The first of many events over the coming months, we are looking forward to a fun-filled events season in Eastbourne this year.”

Organisers say social distancing will be in place, facilitated by timed entry slots. Hand sanitiser will be readily available and visitors will be required to follow the latest government guidelines.

'The Gatsby' - photo by Brian Smallcorn SUS-210517-102557001

The show will be held on the Western Lawns and is open to spectators from 10am–5pm on May 22-23.