Eastbourne’s Beachy Head signals changing seasons with new festival

The Afterlight Festival will feature free events including stories of folklore, twilight nature walks and night time astronomy from October 23 – 31.

Organised by Heritage Eastbourne and funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the nine day festival will take place in and around The Beachy Head Story exhibition.

With events taking place in the day and night, Afterlight is for both adults and children.

Beachy Head sunset (photo by Matt Kuchta) SUS-210916-110620001

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “Despite hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, many do not stay to see Beachy Head’s unique evening glow, mystical landscape and starry night sky which make this such a beautiful and unrivalled location.

“With this event we can really immerse ourselves into its rich history with tales of myths and legends, discover some of our rare wildlife at twilight and see for ourselves why this unique part of the country is now classed as a Dark Sky Reserve.”

Events are free but must be pre-booked. Tickets are available to book online at the end of this month.