Eastbourne fireworks roundup 2019

Fireworks season is here and there are a number of places to celebrate bonfire night across the town .

This year’s fireworks events are just as exciting as ever.

The Saffron Sports Club Fireworks night returns, complete with a variety of fairground rides and food stalls. The display will start at 7pm on November 1. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children over five. It is also possible to buy a family ticket for the discounted price of £15.

Three days later, on November 4, Pevensey and Westham Primary School will be hosting a Fireworks Spectacular. The night, which starts at 6pm, will feature a barbecue, live stix drummers and games as well as the fireworks display itself.

Tickets will cost £5 for adults and children, but, like at the Saffron Sports Club fireworks night, it is also possible to buy a family ticket at a discounted price. The ticket will cover four guests and cost £18, £2 less than four individual tickets.

Tickets for the Pevensey and Westham Primary School Fireworks Spectacular are available to buy here.

Willingdon Community School will also be hosting a fireworks display on November 8. Head to the school at 7pm for a night of food, live music, stalls, games and, most importantly, fireworks. The night should go on until 9pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Like with many of the other fireworks displays in Eastbourne, it is also possible to buy a family ticket for £18. Tickets are limited, so it is best to pre-book.

To buy them and for more information, contact friends@willingdoncommunityschool.org.uk or call 01323 485254.