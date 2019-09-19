Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, September 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Ad Astra (12A): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri-Thu 5.00, 8.00.

Downton Abbey + Short Note (PG): Fri-Thu 2.00. The Souvenir (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10; Fri-Thu 8.10.

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Fri-Thu 5.10.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 2.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Ad Astra (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30, 8.40; Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30, 8.40; Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.20.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Wed 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Thu 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30.

Hustlers (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.10, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40.

IT Chapter Two (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.40, 4.20, 8.00; Wed 12.40, 4.30, 8.00.

Rambo – Last Blood (18): Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.20, 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.30; Wed 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40.

The Kitchen (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 11.50, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Wed & Thu 11.50, 3.00, 5.20, 7.50.

Classic – The Lion King (1994, U): Sat & Sun 12.10.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.10.

Movies For Juniors – Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Sat & Sun 10.20.

Movies For Juniors – Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Ready Or Not (18): Wed 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50; Thu 12.00, 2.10, 4.30, 8.40.

NT Live Encore – One Man, Two Guvnors (12A): Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Kids 4 A Quid – The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Sat 2.15.

The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG): Sat, Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

Autism Friendly Screening – The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Sun 10.30.

NT Live – One Man, Two Guvnors: (12A) Thu 7.00.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

SEPTEMBER 20: Lulu ‘On Fire’ Tour, 7.30pm, £37, £42. On Fire is a show packed full of hits, in which Lulu takes us on her own personal journey through her music.

SEPTEMBER 24: Aled Jones & Russell Watson – In Harmony Tour, 7.30pm, £32, £42, £57.50. Two of the world’s greatest classical voices join forces to release their debut album In Harmony.

SEPTEMBER 26: How Sweet It Is – The Greatest Hits Of Motown, 7.30pm, £26, £28.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 21: Noël Coward’s Me And The Girls. Evenings 7.45pm. Wed & Sat 2.30pm.

SEPTEMBER 23-28: The Mousetrap, evenings 7.45pm, Wednesday & Saturday 2.30pm, £21-£28.50.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

SEPTEMBER 20: Curtain Up, 7.30pm, £11. New theatre company HippHapp invites people to join them for their debut performance.

SEPTEMBER 21: Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club, 8pm, £10. Doors open 7pm. The bar will remain open throughout.

SEPTEMBER 24: The Death & Life of The Hippodrome Theatre, 7.30pm, £15-£17. Sussex Darkside Productions presents a spooky and immersive, paranormal promenade production.

SEPTEMBER 25: Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £15-£40. Take a trip to Las Vegas for a night celebrating the stars.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

SEPTEMBER 20: PPH Community Choir. Only £6, downstairs at Printers, 10.30am.

SEPTEMBER 20: Mike Wilton. This top troubadour returns with a great evening of originals and special covers. Downstairs, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 21: Andy Broad. A superb acoustic blues stylist with a great repertoire of classic blues and more. Downstairs, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 23: PPH Community Choir. Only £6, downstairs, 10.30am.

SEPTEMBER 24: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 25: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE

SEPTEMBER 28: Venue: Community Wise, Old Town, from 10am. First up will be acclaimed singer-songwriter guitarist Mandy Woods, with her beautiful and poignant compositions, followed by the hugely talented duo Moonbeams with guitar, double bass and a wide repertoire of “your favourite songs which are too good to be forgotten”. Free to enter. Coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

