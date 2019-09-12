Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, September 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

EASTBOURNECURZON.NET, 01323 731441

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Fri-Tue 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Wild Rose (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10; Fri-Thu 5.10, 8.10.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 2.10.

Ad Astra (12A): Wed & Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri & Tue 1.30; Mon 1.20.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 4.50; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20, 4.50; Wed 5.00; Thu 4.40.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Wed 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30; Thu 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri 1.40, 7.40; Sun 7.40; Mon 1.40; Tue 1.40, 4.30; Wed 1.00, 4.00.

Hustlers (15): Fri & Sat 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 7.20, 8.50; Sun & Tue 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Mon 12.40, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50.

IT Chapter Two (15): Fri & Sat 1.20, 5.00, 8.40; Sun & Tue 1.20, 5.00, 7.20, 8.40; Mon 1.30, 5.00, 7.20, 8.40; Wed 1.10, 4.50, 7.10, 8.40; Thu 12.40, 4.00, 7.40.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri & Mon 12.40, 4.10, 7.10; Sat 4.10, 7.40; Sun 7.10; Tue 1.10, 7.40; Wed 1.30, 7.30; Thu 1.10, 7.10.

The Lion King (PG): Fri & Mon 4.20; Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.30, 4.20; Tue 4.10; Wed & Thu 4.30.

Movies For Juniors – Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 10.20.

Dream Girl (tbc): Sat 7.10; Sun 4.10.

Movies For Juniors – Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.30.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 11.10, 1.40.

Unlimited Screening – The Farewell (PG): Mon 8.00.

Rigoletto On The Lake (12A): Tue 7.00. Ad Astra (12A) Wed & Thu 12.20, 1.40, 3.10, 6.00, 7.20, 8.50.

Rambo – Last Blood (18): Thu 1.50, 4.20, 6.30, 8.40.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45.

Pavarotti (12A): Mon 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

Festival Film - 30 Century Man (15): Tue 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

WWW.TOWNEREASTBOURNE.ORG.UK, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

SEPTEMBER 14: Jane McDonald, 7.30pm, £35-£50. One of the nation’s best-loved entertainers is back with her phenomenal new live show.

SEPTEMBER 20: Lulu ‘On Fire’ Tour, 7.30pm, £37, £42. On Fire is a show packed full of hits, in which Lulu takes us on her own personal journey through her music.

SEPTEMBER 24: Aled Jones & Russell Watson – In Harmony Tour, 7.30pm, £32, £42, £57.50. Two of the world’s greatest classical voices join forces to release their debut album In Harmony.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

WWW.EASTBOURNETHEATRES.CO.UK, 01323 412000

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 14: Amélie the Musical. Evenings 7.45pm (Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm).

SEPTEMBER 17-21: Noël Coward’s Me And The Girls. Evenings 7.45pm. Wed & Sat 2.30pm.

SEPTEMBER 23-28: The Mousetrap, evenings 7.45pm, Wednesday & Saturday 2.30pm, £21-£28.50.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

SEPTEMBER 13: The Story of Fred & Ginger, 7.30pm, £15. Award-winning singer Robert Habermann performs the songs and tells the story of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

SEPTEMBER 14: On Tour with Elvis, 7.30pm, £24. Starring Michael King.

SEPTEMBER 15: Archway Choirs Sing the Movies, 5.30pm, £8-£12.50. Join choirs from Seaford and Eastbourne in celebrating the movies.

SEPTEMBER 19: Nathan Carter – Born For The Road, 7.30pm, £33.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

SEPTEMBER 13: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing. Only £6. Downstairs at Printers, 10.30am.

SEPTEMBER 13: Jenny Wren and Her Borrowed Wings. Country and acoustic trio. In The Playhouse. Tickets from £5, from www.onlineticketseller.com or on the door. 7.30pm.

SEPTEMBER 13: Jenny Wren’s Party. Jenny’s band heads downstairs for more country and folky flavours. Downstairs at Printers, 9.15pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 14: Little Wings. The massed ranks of the Printers Ukulele Army in their first major gig. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 16: PPH Community Choir. £6, downstairs, 10.30am.

SEPTEMBER 17: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. All welcome, downstairs, 8pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 18: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

East Sussex entertainment listings, September 13-19. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to find out more.

An interview with Tim Rice-Oxley from Keane. Click here to find out more.