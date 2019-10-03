Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, October 4-10

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Judy (12A): Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Downton Abbey (PG): Thu-Fri 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Hustlers (15): Fri-Thu 5.05, 8.05.

Pavarotti (12A): Fri-Thu 2.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Ad Astra (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 12.10, 3.00, 5.50; Tue 2.10, 5.00; Thu 2.40, 5.30.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40.

Hustlers (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 3.20; Tue 4.10.

IT Chapter Two (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.50, 8.40; Tue 1.40, 5.10; Thu 4.10.

Joker (15): Fri 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10, 10.00; Sat 10.40, 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10, 10.00; Sun 10.40, 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10; Mon 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10; Tue 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10; Wed 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10; Thu 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10.

Judy (12A): Fri, Mon & Wed 12.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Tue 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.40; Thu 12.00, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00.

Rambo – Last Blood (18): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 6.00.

Ready Or Not (18): Fri, Mon & Wed 12.00, 5.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 5.30; Tue 1.50; Thu 12.00, 1.50.

Hindi – War (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.20; Tue 8.00.

Movies For Juniors – Playmobil The Movie (U): Sat 10.30; Sun 10.00.

The Lion King (PG): Sat & Sun 11.00.

Movies For Juniors – Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Movies For Juniors – Vampirina – Fang-Tastic Party (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Autism Friendly Screening – Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sun 11.00.

Unlimited Screening – The Day Shall Come (15): Mon 7.30.

ROH Live – Don Giovanni (12A): Tue 6.45.

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony – S&M2 (12A): Wed 7.30.

HFR 3D – Gemini Man (tbc): Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

ROH Live – Don Giovanni (12A): Tue 6.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: Allan Grainger – Downland Gloaming. Night walks over the old chalk paths of the Downs, along with the work of artist Eric Ravilious and the poetry of Edward Thomas are the inspirations behind Allan Grainger’s photographs.

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career, exploring his unique contribution to British sculpture and the international Land Art movement.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

OCTOBER 5-6: In The Night Garden Live. Saturday 1pm and 4pm, Sunday 10am and 1pm, £15.50-£19.50.

OCTOBER 8: Out of the Ashes – An Evening With Boycott & Aggers, 7.30pm, £25.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

OCTOBER 4-5: Divas in Concert, 7.30pm, £21.50, £24.50. Performing classic hits from sensational artists.

OCTOBER 8: Sinatra – Raw, 7.45pm, £19. Richard Shelton’s masterful show revealing the man behind the music tours.

OCTOBER 9: The National Trust Fan Club, 2.30pm and 7.45pm, £19. Join Helen Wood’s one-woman quest to visit every National Trust property.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

OCTOBER 5: Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, 7.30pm, £23.50. The legendary Bay City Roller Les is back on tour.

OCTOBER 6: Mad About The Musicals, 7.30pm, £18-£20. A concert that celebrates the very best songs from the shows.

OCTOBER 9: Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £8-£40. Glitz, glamour, song and dance, plus Eastbourne’s favourite comedy host Grant Martins.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

OCTOBER 4: PH Community Choir. Come all and sing! Only £6, Downstairs at Printers, 10.30am.

OCTOBER 4: Frank Greene Band. The awesome eight-piece original soul and funk band from Brighton. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

OCTOBER 5: Paul Dunton Orchestra. First-time visitors from Tunbridge Wells, Paul Dunton leads an eight-piece ensemble of genre defying original and special acoustic music. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

OCTOBER 7: PPH Community Choir. £6, downstairs, 10.30am.

OCTOBER 8: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

OCTOBER 9: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

OCTOBER 10: Eastbourne Comedy Club. Hosted by Jim Grant. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

